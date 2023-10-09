Sniper Elite Resistencia is a comic, published in Spain by cARTEm Cómics, based on the video game of the same name by Rebellion Developments, where an allied sniper has to act in occupied France to carry out a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

The comic, published by cARTEm Comics under the title Sniper Elite Resistanceis a work scripted by Keith Richardsona drawing of Patrick Goddard and color of Quinton Winter; based on the success of the Rebellion video game, Sniper Elite, where the player put himself in the shoes of the sniper Karl Fairburnewho had to complete several missions throughout the plot of this first-person shooter.

Snipers of World War II

The use of elite shooters by all the armies involved in the conflict, from 1939 to 1945, was common both in the European theater of operationsit is worth remembering the role of Barry Pepper in Saving Private Ryan; as in the Peacefulas in other scenarios such as Africa. Without a doubt, the episode most remembered by the general public is the confrontation between the Soviet shooter Vasili Záitsev and the greatest german König.

In the movie Jean-Jacques AnnaudEnemy at the gates – (2001), Jude Law interpreta a Vasili Záitsev “the Russian rabbit” -Záitsev is hare in Russian- and Ed Harris a Erwin King “the super sniper”, during the siege of Stalingrad. The first killed half a dozen enemies a day, the second demoralized the Russian besiegers, so both tried to look for your nemesis and finish him off.

Whoever follows the work of Garth Ennisyou will have seen how the Soviet snipers had numerous women in their ranks, among them was Liudmila Pavlichenkoborn in Ukraine who was one of the most lethal in the entire Red Army, surpassing Vasili Zaitsev. This combatant applied on the battlefield the skills acquired in the sports shooting practices that she carried out during her studies at the University of Kiev.

In it Peaceful The use of these expert marksmen was more difficult due to the abundance of the native fauna. There he Japanese army was more effectivecausing great demoralization among the Yankee soldiers, because their shooters were located close to the North American marines – about 50 meters – being lethal, despite the fact that they were easily eliminated, since they were not afraid of dying – immolating themselves kamikaze-style.

The plot of Sniper Elite Resistance

In the cARTEm Comics volume, Sniper Elite Resistencia, the select ally shooter Karl Fairburne has to parachute behind enemy lines occupied Francenear the city of Angouleme, to try to stop the shipment of a dangerous batch of Nazi weapons, which includes new anti-aircraft weapons that would endanger Allied raids on Nazi troops in Europe. As he expressed Carl von Clausewitzthe first casualty in war is the plan, just like in this mission, where everything goes wrong from the beginning.

Once inserted into the area, Fairburne checks that the situation in the place is not as expected by intelligence analysts, but it is much more complex and dangerous, making it a life or death mission. The supposed allies he was going to meet are collaborators with the Nazi occupation forces, Fairburne having to adapt to the new mission parameters suddenly.

From the moment Fairburne begins his mission, his past also makes an appearance to further entangle its already precarious situation, so it will need new allies to carry out the objective assigned from London and be able close a stage of your life that marked him deeply.

A difficult mission in an impossible scenario

Sniper Elite Resistance offers the reader pure action at the beginning of World War IIthe action takes place in 1941, with sudden intensity from the first pages, in a whirlwind of armed confrontations, betrayals and disappointmentswhere the hero, the only absolute protagonist, seems to be alone in the face of danger as in twilight Westerns.

The script of Keith Richardson in Sniper Elite Resistance, it is your first full story for the ninth art, traveling from its beginning with a tortuous path, from the relative calm in the British Isles, to its access to the assault zone in France. Along with this, the author shows some small flashbacks to establish the mission and offer the reader part of the origins of Fairburne.

Although it is not a very complex story, it is well developed and oriented towards the intended purpose of the comic, which is a war action story in line with the fast-paced plot of video games from Sniper Elite, with moments of maximum tension, where the plot puts the protagonist on the brink of the abyss. Obviously it’s not a typical war story, but it satisfies comic book readers, it has a Garth Ennis halo, just as it does with those who played the video game.

The drawings of Patrick Goddardfamous for his contributions to the legendary British publication 2000AD, are very detailed and offer a feeling of dynamism and tension unmatched. This fact can be seen even more in the sketches offered by the cARTEm Cómics edition as extras within the work. Both the characters and the vignette backgrounds are perfectly representedincluding the panoply of the occupiers and the allies, as well as the Resistance.

As an artist, Goddard is supported by the immeasurable work of colorist Quinton Winterwho was nominated for an Eisner Award for his work on Clean Room Vertigo Comics. The color palette that he uses shows the darkness in the nighttime confrontations, which is suddenly broken by explosions and gunshots, creating a dantesque atmosphere typical of war, while the luminosity of the day makes the protagonist a walking target.

In short, Sniper Elite Resistencia is a good adaptation of the game electronic, which has a simple plot but that captivates the reader, with great work from the artistic team, which cARTEm Comics has been published in a cardboard volume, 96 pageswith measures of 16,8 x 26 cm. . . . The translation into Spanish has been done by Victor García de Isusi and, in addition, it is complemented with several Extras pages with original sketches and covers.

Sniper Elite Resistance

Karl Fairburne, a legendary sniper from the Directorate of Special Operations, must parachute into occupied France with the mission of destroying a secret weapon. However, instead of a simple sabotage mission, he finds that the local Resistance is in a compromised situation and that the SS are waiting for him…

