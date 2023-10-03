Second and final installment of the collection led by screenwriter Joshua Williamson that has taken us to meet Jackson T. Winters, a man whose life is marked by his ability to see ghosts. ECC Comics leaves us with the last two story arcs of this series that has had a total of twenty American staples.

hidden reality

The spiritual world can be capricious in its manifestations, hidden from ordinary mortals while becoming an open world for a select few who would prefer to remain as blind as the rest. For those lucky (or unlucky) to be able to access that world, between light and shadow, it can certainly be difficult to accept. Seeing those ghosts or entities that wander among us hidden, can turn into madness or, on the other hand, be a convenient option to execute in your own favor. That is if the spirit that wanders by your side does not do so to torment you uncontrollably.

Jackson T. Winters is a man used to dealing with this circumstance and recently, after the events that occurred in the previous installment of the series, he is being accompanied by the ghost of a former collaborator of his who turned out to be working for the enemy. Life ends up bringing us strange traveling companions who, for one reason or another, do not have to be to our total liking. Anderson will collaborate with Jackson as they face the threat of the son of an acquaintance of both of them who has become relevant in the world of magic shows, Damian Charon, Trick’s son.

What the eye does not see

And as the main course for the best of thieves, we will have the return of Markus Schrecken. It is not a new job to which you can say no, it is an obligation, blackmail, coercion to avoid a sacrifice. The task will not be easy, especially when we talk about robbing Death. Achieving immortality has been a dream often pursued by human beings and highly exploited at a literary level. Williamson treats it here as an adventure that is difficult to resolve, a challenge only within the reach of a select few, of a practically one-man team.

An appropriate closure to a succession of entertaining stories that have managed to maintain the reader’s interest, with a journey that has not been lengthened by the success that many series die from. We have met Jackson T. Winters, we have accompanied him much further than we could imagine while we have left dark apparitions on the sides of the road. Only Death separates us from finding ourselves face to face with the unknown, with that which no one has returned to narrate.

Tragic outcome?

There is no tragic outcome, as if the subtitle were clickbait. Joshua Williamson knows perfectly how to deceive logic to offer us an ending worthy of the events, vibrant, tense and heartbreaking, but with a hopeful reading, far from the usual definition of a typical conclusion of the horror genre. It is not only a new life that opens up for the protagonists, it is the consummation of a path of thorns that could not leave a good taste in the mouth in other hands.

Perhaps what is most out of place about this work is Miroslav Mrva’s color palette combined with the lack of a more detailed background in Goran Sudzuka’s drawing. Between them, they cannot find the most appropriate setting for this story that mixes horror with adventure, road movies or stories about the search for a mystical object. The ending, not because it was unexpected, manages to give great importance to the story, having generally shown a decrease in interest towards some characters who were riding towards an uncertain horizon that made them close the circle that began with the escape from that prison. , as a preliminary step to stealing a ghost from a haunted mansion, commissioned by Markus Schrecken.

Ghosts Vol. 2 of 2

Title: : Ghosts Vol. 2 of 2

URL : Milcomics

Author : VVAA

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-08-29

ISBN : 9788419811721

Description : A magician who grants suicidal wishes. A biker gang that sacrifices virgins. A supernatural black market. It’s time for Jackson to stop running from his past and face it. In a newly created ghost town, a portal to the afterlife has appeared… setting the stage for the biggest robbery of Jackson Winters’ career.

