loading…

Israel dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza, Palestine, in the last 6 days in retaliation for the surprising Hamas attack. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel confirmed that his troops had dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza, Palestine, in retaliation for the surprise Hamas attack on Saturday last week.

The Zionist military on Thursday said 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tons had been dropped on Gaza in the last six days.

Health authorities in Gaza recorded that more than 1,400 people had died in the Palestinian enclave since the war began.

The dead included 447 children, 248 women and 10 health workers. On Thursday alone, more than 150 people died.

Entire neighborhoods in Gaza—home to 2.3 million people, half of them children—have been devastated by constant bombardment, forcing 338,000 Palestinians to flee their homes and take refuge.

The death toll in the Israeli-occupied West Bank also rose to 31 while more than 600 people were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Palestinian residents of the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahiya said Israeli planes dropped leaflets warning them to evacuate their homes to known safe havens.

“Anyone who is near Hamas will put their lives at risk,” read the leaflet, as quoted by AP, Friday (13/10/2023). “Complying with IDF instructions will prevent you from harm.”

But shelters in the region are not safe from airstrikes as the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has seen 10 of its shelters hit since the start of the war.

Israel has massed troops on the border with Gaza, indicating that a ground offensive is imminent.

The UN warned that the situation in Gaza is “dire” as food and water are running out and more than 338,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee.

This relentless bombing by the Zionist military is in revenge for Operation Storm al-Aqsa which Hamas launched against Israel last Saturday. To date, 1,300 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds more kidnapped.

(but)