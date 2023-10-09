Planeta Cómic publishes the comic based on Revenge of the Sith, the last film of the Star Wars prequels

Since 1977 George Lucas and his team amazed the world with Star Wars (later we would know it was the Episode IV), we saw the enormous potential of the adventures told in that galaxy far, far away. Aside from movies, Star Wars saw its universe expanded through novels and comics. Today the same thing happens, but we must add the issue of series, such as the recently completed one Ahsoka.

Novels and comics based on Star Wars Not only have they told stories unrelated to the films, they have also served to narrate the events of the films, but with variations and even providing new data. Comic Planet recently published in Spain the comic based on the Episode III, Revenge of the Sith. Although history is the creation of George Lucasthis comic is scripted by Christopher Cerasi and Doug’s drawing Wheatley.

The dark side is powerful in the Force

At this point I don’t think there’s much to say about the story we’ll find in this comic. The Clone Wars are coming to an end, it is discovered that Palpatine is the Sith Lord who has been manipulating everything, Anakin goes to Dark sideOrder 66, rise of the Empire… This volume compiles the films in 4 chapters.

The most interesting thing about all this is that the film is not replicated exactly the same, but rather it adds discarded scenes or narrates the events by slightly changing what is seen in the film. This is because the comic will have been based on the first script that had been created for the film, but as usually happens in this type of productions, things are changed along the way or scenes are omitted for some reason. The comic of the Revenge of the Sith It allows us to see unpublished scenes and gives us much more context about what was happening in the last moments of the Galactic Republic.





Christopher Cerasi does a good job bringing the action of a movie to paper, making small variations of what we saw in the Episode III. Although I have to say that at certain moments the dialogues become a little strange, not very organic, which can make the reader stop reading. Here I don’t know if the problem comes directly from the scriptwriter or from the translation of Diego de los Santoswhich does a good job overall despite this problem.

The drawing of Doug Wheatley It is surprising because it manages to imitate the appearance of the characters in the movies very well, as if it looked like a photographic copy. Perhaps the fact that at certain moments some characters have a strange expression is due to this attempt at realism, the characters’ faces look strange in certain vignettes. Despite this, Wheatley does a great job to convey that we are in the universe of Star Wars.

The Comic Planet edition of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Planet republishes a correct volume in every sense. A hardcover comic with a standard size consisting of a total of 120 pages in full color, of good quality and not transparent. In the volume, the chapters are divided by their respective cover, and at the end of the comic we have a gallery of more covers. The comic is on sale for €22.00.

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is a comic that will not disappoint the most die-hard fans of the galactic saga. Even if you are not a fan, but are curious about Star Wars, it is an interesting comic that expands on everything seen (and not seen) in the film that closed the prequel trilogy.

Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Authors: Christopher Cerasi | Doug Wheatley

Editorial: Comic Planet

Format: Hard cover

Measurements: 18.3 x 27.6 cm

Pages: 120 pages in color

ISBN: 978-84-1140-396-2

Precio: 22,00 €

Synopsis: Three years after the start of the Clone Wars, the noble Jedi Knights have led a massive clone army in battles across the galaxy against the Confederacy of Independent Systems. The Chancellor of the Galactic Republic reveals his true identity as a Sith Lord and also reveals a plot to rule the galaxy by transforming the Republic into a Galactic Empire.

Jedi hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become Darth Sidious’s new apprentice, reborn as Darth Vader. The Jedi are nearly eliminated, forcing Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda into exile. The galaxy’s only hope is Anakin’s own descendants – the secretly born twins who would grow up to become Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.