The Japanese samurai series comes to Netflix full of action and excitement.

Netflix has revealed an exciting trailer for its upcoming animated series, Blue Eye Samurai. This teaser promises an intense and action-packed revenge story that is sure to grip the audience.

Previously circulating rumors about the first season of Blue Eye Samurai launching in November have been confirmed, and the full series will premiere on November 3 on Netflix. The trailer offers an exciting preview of what fans can expect.

Here we leave you the trailer.

In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, series co-creator Amber Noizumi describes the plot as “an Edo period revenge story: Kill Bill meets Yentl.” Michael Green, known for his work on films such as Logan and Blade Runner 2049, adds: “We want people to immerse themselves in it and get carried away by the story and the artistic level and forget that they are watching animation. We would love for this to cover all interests, if you like The Witcher, if you like animation, if you like Game of Thrones, if you like The Crown, if you like historical drama, if you like Shakespeare in Love, yes “If you like Tarantino movies, there is something in Blue Eye Samurai for you.”

The series focuses on the protagonist Mizu, played by Maya Erskine, a mixed-race samurai warrior who pretends to be a man. Along with Mizu is Akemi, played by Brenda Song, a young noblewoman who, although she appears to conform to the social standards of the Edo period, has a more intrepid interior.

Another important character in the Netflix series is Taigen, played by Darren Barnet. Although he does not come from a noble family, his skill with the sword has allowed him to rise in Japan’s ancient feudal system. However, Mizu’s arrival threatens to jeopardize everything he has achieved. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa plays Swordmaker, Mizu’s caretaker, who raised her after a tragedy.

The Edo period will be important.

The fictional story takes place in 17th century Japan, a time when there were very few Caucasian men in the nation and the borders were closed to outsiders. Mizu’s blue-eyed heritage probably comes from his father, who was one of these outsiders. To hide his blue eyes, which betray his foreign heritage, Mizu wears elegant glasses.

Even though the series focuses on Japanese history, samurai and katanas, Green and Noizumi stressed that the show should not be considered anime. Green explained that the Netflix series is a 2D/3D hybrid that uses technologies from both, but even in the 3D sequences, work has been done to maintain a handcrafted 2D feel.

The voice cast includes outstanding figures such as George Takei, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Dacascos.