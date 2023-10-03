Suara.com – NasDem Party elites revealed the reasons why the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) did not return to Indonesia on October 1 2023.

NasDem General Treasurer, Ahmad Sahroni said SYL was experiencing prostate problems. So I can’t return to Indonesia yet.

“The Minister of Agriculture has a prostate problem so he cannot return to Indonesia on October 1,” said Sahroni, confirmed by Suara.com, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Sahroni did not explain further whether SYL was undergoing treatment abroad for the prostate problem.

Also read: Kaesang Pangarep Ultimatum for PSI cadres: I will be ‘slaughtered’ by corruption

The Deputy Chair of Commission III DPR RI previously said that Minister of Agriculture Syahrul was currently carrying out activities abroad. It is said that SYL will return to Indonesia on October 5 2023.

“The Minister of Agriculture has other activities which are already scheduled. But the Minister of Agriculture will enter Indonesia on October 5,” said Sahroni.

Meanwhile, Director General of Immigration Simly Karim said that Syahrul should return to Indonesia on Sunday 1 October 2023.

Syahrul Yasin Limpo. (Suara.com/Aldi)

“The plan is to return again on the 30th (September), to arrive in Indonesia on the 1st (October). However, we have checked there and it has not been monitored in the system that the person concerned (Syahrul) is in Indonesia,” said Simly at the State Palace, Central Jakarta ( Central Jakarta) on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Syahrul is known to have left Indonesia on September 24 2023 via Soekarno Hatta Airport, then transited in Doha, Qatar and then headed to Rome, Italy.

Also read: Minister of Agriculture SYL ‘Disappeared’ in Europe, Following is a List of Corruptors at Large Abroad

The loss of contact with Syahrul has certainly given rise to various kinds of speculation, especially since the NasDem politician is reportedly one of the suspects in the corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture which is currently being investigated by the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Even so, Simly said that his party had not received a request for a ban on behalf of Syahrul.

“I have not received a letter from the Corruption Eradication Commission regarding proposals or decisions regarding the needs of the investigation process at the Corruption Eradication Commission,” he said.