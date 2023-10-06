Walking is a healthy exercise that regularly has great health benefits. What is the best time of day to do it?

If you have ever wondered what the best time of day to go for a walk and get all those benefits that can contribute, you’re in luck! A scientific study has shed light on this topic, and it all depends on what you’re looking for.

According to research published in PubMed, low- to moderate-intensity aerobic walking has a significant impact on sleep quality, especially if done regularly.

Can you imagine taking a quiet walk in the park and, as a result, sleeping like never before at night? However, What is the ideal time of day to get these maximum benefits from walking? The answer: it depends on what you are looking for.

The morning is the best time to regulate sleep and get a restful rest for several reasons: When you wake up the sun is still rising on the horizon and the fresh air is optimal for walking, but, in addition, exercising in the morning helps to regulate the body’s circadian rhythm. Midday, just before lunch, is a good time to relax and recover from work. You will disconnect and promote appetite, in addition to returning to your position with much more energy. The night is good if you have digestion problems, always keeping in mind that you should not eat heavy meals for dinner and also to regulate sugar. If you walk after dinner you will help you get to bed more relaxed and without heaviness in your stomach.

Regardless of the time, it is optimal to walk at least 20 minutes a day.

However, another thing to keep in mind is the importance of customizing exercise to individual needs. Just like medication, the right dose of exercise can make a difference. Not all people should walk the same amount, although the average consensus is 20 minutes a day or 8,000 steps.

Now you know, the next time you find yourself waking up with the dawn, remember that An early walk could set you up for more restful nights of sleep.If your work tires you, you can stop at noon and walk, and if you want to get to bed better, after dinner is a perfect time.