Finally, more information has become known about the suffering to which several monkeys were subjected during the tests of Neuralink, Elon Musk’s startup, due to alleged medical failures. Meanwhile, human trials are about to begin. Not suitable for sensitive people.

New information that is now coming to light, although it occurred in 2018, and that almost seems taken from a horror movie, reveals the story of one of the many macaques that have been used by Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink, as part of tests for his new brain chip. The result was a “severe neurological defect” that has sparked all kinds of criticism.

The story took place at the California National Primate Center, as Wired explains, where This macaque and other monkeys became experimental subjects for Neuralink.

When the Neuralink scientists observed that the monkey’s brain began to swell as a result of their experiment, the situation became critical. However, Instead of taking immediate action, they decided to wait one more day. These moments resulted in a nightmare for the poor monkey.

The subsequent autopsy revealed serious damage to the animal. The pressure on his skull had deformed and damaged his brain and, if that were not enough, a toxic adhesive that leaked from the Neuralink implant screwed into his skull exacerbated this situation.

The Neuralink scandal has not yet been resolved and the tests continue

All this information, as it could not be otherwise, has not fallen on deaf ears and the California National Primate Center has explained that this episode was a violation of the US Animal Welfare Act, designed to establish standards minimum care and treatment of animals used in research. However, There was no response from the authorities at the time..

Neuralink, for its part, argued that it was not its implant that caused the macaque’s death, but rather that it was euthanized to end its suffering.

However, the controversy does not focus only on the animal’s suffering. The serious problem of lack of transparency in these experiments has also been put on the table.. Hundreds of photographs and videos related to the experiments appear to have disappeared under very mysterious circumstances.

Additionally, internal emails reveal that Neuralink had strict control over what the University of California-Davis could disclose about the experiments.

The controversy has gone even further when The procedures that the monkeys underwent in these experiments have been carefully examined., which included drilling into their skulls and inserting electrodes into their brains. Additionally, problems have been noted in the planning and execution of these experiments, including a lack of adequately trained personnel.

This legal battle still continues as the Physicians Committee, an organization that promotes alternatives to animal testing, seeks to ensure that society has the right to know about any suffering resulting from taxpayer-funded animal testing.

The battle is still on, but Neuralink is already beginning to test its device on humans

On the other hand, it must be remembered that it was recently learned that Neuralink has achieved approval from an independent review board to begin recruiting patients for its first-in-human trial.

“We are pleased to announce that we have received approval from the independent institutional review board and our first hospital to begin recruitment for our first-in-human clinical trial,” Elon Musk’s company said.

With all this, and despite the ethical concerns and questions about the safety of this whole crazy process, the regulatory approval for the clinical trial in humans has marked a milestone in this ambitious project that continues forward and is expected to last around six years before completion.

Mention that even if the device proves to be safe and effective in the human clinical trial, It will be years before it can be commercially available. By then, and if everything follows the established plans, hopefully the entire previous process of experimentation with monkeys will be resolved and, of course, it is hoped that nothing dangerous will happen in this second stage with humans.