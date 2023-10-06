loading…

A contract document reveals that the Chinese company sold intelligence satellites to Russian Wagner Group mercenaries. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – Russian mercenary group, Wagner, in 2022 signed a contract with a Chinese company to acquire two satellites and use the satellite imagery to help its intelligence work.

It happened when Wagner supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The contract document has been seen by AFP and published Friday (6/10/2023).

The contract was signed in November 2022, more than half a year after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in which the Wagner Group under its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin played a key role on the Ukrainian battlefield.

European security sources told AFP that satellite imagery was also used to aid Wagner’s operations in Africa and even its failed uprising in June – which now led to the group’s de-facto split followed by the death of Prigozhin and other key figures in a plane crash in August.

According to a contract seen by AFP written in English and Russian and signed on November 15, 2022, Beijing Yunze Technology Co Ltd sold two high-resolution observation satellites of Chinese space giant Chang Guang Satellite Technology (CGST) to Nika-Frut, a the company was then part of the Prigozhin commercial empire.

The price tag of more than $30 million is for the satellite itself and additional services.

According to a European security source who asked not to be named, the contract also provides for the provision of images on request, allowing Wagner to obtain satellite images of both Ukraine and regions in Africa where his mercenaries are active including Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic and Mali.

According to the source, Wagner even ordered shots of Russian territory in late May 2023, along the route between the Ukrainian border and Moscow that Wagner’s forces captured in late June, during a brief uprising.

The uprising was quashed within 24 hours and marked a definitive split between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin.