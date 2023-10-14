loading…

Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah takes a selfie while working in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

BEIRUT – A Reuters videographer was killed in southern Lebanon, the news agency said on Friday (13/10/2023).

Six other journalists were injured in the incident. The group of journalists was hit by Israeli artillery fire, according to Al Jazeera and Lebanese security sources.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” a Reuters statement said.

Abdallah was giving a live video broadcast from near the Israeli border at the time of his death, according to the news agency.

Reuters added they were “urgently seeking more information” from authorities in the region.

Reuters journalists Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh were injured in the same incident, while Al Jazeera’s Elie Brakhya and Carmen Joukhadar and Agence France-Presse’s Christina Assi and Dylan Collins were also injured.

It was unclear whether all six were hit by the same bullet or different projectiles.

A Lebanese security source told AFP that Israeli forces were responsible, and Al Jazeera blamed the incident on “Israeli bombing.”

Around the time of the incident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops responded with tank and artillery fire to gunfire from Lebanese territory.