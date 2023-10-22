Today speed records are an almost obsolete discipline, but in a not too distant time they brought everything with them the fascination of Speed ​​that had inspired the Futurist poets. Even a Lambretta 200 could become a racing car with which to experiment in the extreme. The future compared to the photo above, however, is very different from what they probably thought in 1965, the year we are referring to. Today such a flirtatious representation of the woman engaged in the radical ordeal could be misinterpreted.

Check your makeup in the mirror with a dreamy expression before getting behind the controls of the racing car? It tastes like the Encyclopedia of Women, a publication in installments that taught wives to govern the house in all its aspects. A self-respecting pilot doesn’t need all thisIndeed, even the immaculate suit is out of place. The modern virago woman is perhaps full of makeup, tattoos and piercings, instruments of exteriority that are much stronger than a small mirror; but does not give in to weaknesses. And, all things considered, even the Lambretta 200 would be really out of place: in the constant search to be like and more than the male, today a Superbike 1000, powered by nitrous, with 500 HP would be at least needed.

The future we live in dismays us a bit, and we identify with the expression of the sponsor’s testimonial that stands out on the “torpedo” ready to roar on the track. For the record, it was December 2nd: the typed caption on the back of the photo, from the Motociclismo archive, reads: “Monza track, near Milan: today morning, 22-year-old Marlene Parker, taxi driver from Bristol, made some record attempts with a special 200cc Lambretta scooter. The English girl was wearing a white leather suit (here exudes machismo, ed.). In the tests carried out in England, Marlene had reached 118 miles per hour (almost 190 km/h!, ed.).”

With chronicling ferocity, the great Carlo Perelli wrote in his own hand: “Dear Mick (probably the English journalist Woollett following Parker, ed.), it was not an official event since the timekeepers were only Italians and there was no electronic instrumentation or commissioners international. Best quarter mile attempt was 82.290 km/h.”

Harsh, but fair. In all of this, the news is that in the mid-1960s in England there were already female taxi drivers (can we say male?).