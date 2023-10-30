loading…

Palestinians sit in the ruins of a house after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, October 29, 2023. Photo/AP/Fatima Shbair

WASHINGTON – Retired United States (US) General Robert Abrams said it was unlikely that Israel would be able to achieve their goal of eliminating Hamas while protecting Palestinian civilians.

Adams voiced pessimism on Sunday morning (29/10/2023) when asked by US media about his opinion regarding the ongoing Israeli military action in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“I think what I consider almost impossible is destroying Hamas, eliminating their ability to harm Israel and the Israeli people, while protecting what some people estimate is a million Palestinians who are in danger and they cannot escape danger,” Adams said. in an interview on US television.

Adams noted the difficulty of achieving Israel’s objectives given the complex urban terrain in Gaza.

“This will be a very difficult task for the Israel Defense Forces, that the defense that Hamas will build in a very dense urban area, unlike anything we have seen in recent years, will require enormous siege battles, and at the same time trying to ensure “Israel did not accidentally target the location of the hostages,” Adams said.

“This will be a very difficult task and we will have to see how their plans play out here in the coming days,” he said.

Hamas’ armed wing on Thursday claimed 50 prisoners held by the armed group since a surprise attack on October 7 had been killed by an Israeli bomb attack in Gaza.

The families of the captives have repeatedly called on the Israeli government to withdraw hostilities due to concerns that ongoing bombing threatens the lives of their family members.

A meeting was held on Saturday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the families of the captives after threats of protests were made.