PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – The results of Al Ittihad vs Al Taawoun in the 2023 Saudi Arabian League are known. Karim Benzema Cs was held to a 1-1 draw.

The Al Ittihad vs Al Taawoun match itself was held on Friday (20/10/2023) evening WIB. The match took place at King Abdullah Stadium, Buraidah.

Karim Benzema was in the spotlight in this match. Benzema scored a goal to put his team ahead in the 22nd minute. A crossing from Ivan Coronado was successfully headed by Benzema to break into the opponent’s goal.

However, just four minutes later, Benzema scored another goal, but this time against his own team. He accidentally headed a corner sent by Alvaro Medran and headed into Marcelo Grohe’s goal.

In the second half, Al Ittihad created a number of dangerous opportunities. However, none of them resulted in a goal. A 1-1 draw was the final result of this match.

Thanks to this result, Al Taawoun now sits in second place in the standings with 23 points. Meanwhile, Al Ittihad is in third place with 20 points.

Lineup

Al Tawoun: Mailson; Abdulmalik Al Oyayari, Andrei Girotto, Waleed Al Ahmed, Muath Faquihi (Saad Fahad Al Nasser 81′); Flavio, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Alvaro Medran; Matthews, Joao Peter (87′), Musa Barrow.

Trainer: Pericles Chamusca.***

