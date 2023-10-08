Max on pole by more or less than half a second for the Sprint in Qatar later in the day?

If there was any doubt that the Singapore Grand Prix was an anomaly for Red Bull, it can be put aside after yesterday. Verstappen swept the entire competition together again in qualifying for the main race tomorrow. The difference with the rest was about half a second. Partly because both McLarens did not stay within the white lines. But the orange brigade never realistically came close to the Dutchman.

It was Red Bull before and Red Bull after, except that Perez once again fell through the ice. The Mexican did not get further than P13 after his best lap was taken away in Q2. It is the umpteenth time that Sergio cannot get the RB19 to work half as well as Max. Remains a bizarre phenomenon. Sainz, who was untouchable in Singapore two races ago, also did not get through Q2. It just goes to show: everyone is inconsistent except the Max – Red Bull combo.

Afterwards it turned out that some more boys did not get through qualifying unscathed. The rubber tires also had a hard time. In 2021 there were a few spectacular rubber failures and this year too there appeared to be ‘microcuts’ here and there. Pirelli obviously doesn’t want bad PR. So the Sprint Shootout has been postponed a bit for a short extra 10 minute practice session. Also due to adjustment of track limits. Do we suddenly see a different picture today than yesterday, or will this be the most boring way to win the championship ever for Max this afternoon?

SQ1

Russell sets the best time early. He is slightly faster than Gasly, Norris, Perez, Hamilton and Piastri. Then Max crosses the line. He is more than eight tenths faster than the rest. Fortunately, the rest goes a bit faster after that. Not faster than Max, but at least they come a lot closer to the upcoming three-time champion.

Yann et Allemande are then taken for track limits. Including the French speakers Gasly and Leclerc, hence the Olav Molesque French corruption of Jan and Alleman. Sargeant ends up in P14 but seems to have exceeded the track limits not once but twice. Leclerc and Tsunoda fight to safety. At least that’s how it seems.

The Japanese also appears to have gone off track. That promotes Zhou into the top 15. Lawson is now also through again, after he was even slower than Yuki yesterday. Just like yesterday, Stroll is nowhere and Magnussen, together with the two Williamses, is the other dropout. Russell goes to the fastest time for the Emperor’s beard.

The dropouts: Stroll – Albon – Tsunoda – Magnussen – Sargeant

SQ2

Russell sets the first time, but it is a somewhat sloppy lap. He is one second slower than in SQ1. Hamilton is faster but his time is taken away by…track limits. Leclerc’s lap is also taken away. Verstappen sets a reasonable lap, but Norris is faster. In the replays we see that both HAM and LEC are only marginally off track. But hey, the line is the line…Ocon, on the other hand, keeps the right front wheel just on the line and goes to P6.

Hamilton’s last attempt is also taken away from him, leaving him vulnerable in P10. And yes, Sainz is faster, Hulkenberg is faster. HAM is the tenderloin. Perez manages to take P3 this time. Gasly, Bottas, Lawson and Zhou can take a shower with Hamilton. Or well…separate from each other but simultaneously.

The dropouts: Gasly – Hamilton – Bottas – Lawson – Zhou

SQ3

Verstappen immediately goes outside to take pole again. Why wait? Only the McLarens seem to be able to come close with their orange Red Bulls. Max doesn’t take all the risks in his first round. But still loses time due to track limits. Perez meanwhile takes P1 from Sainz.

But the Maccas go to P1 and P2. Piastri is 39 thousandths of a second slower than Norris. PER crosses the white lines again so his next round is ruined. And will Verstappen cross the white line again? Anyway Max is slower than the McLarens!

Then it will be between the two McLarens. Piastri is 82 thousandths faster than Norris and therefore puts the pressure on his teammate. He drowns underneath in the last bend. Piastri takes sprint pole!

The top 10 before the start of the sprint race of the Qatar GP

1. Piastri – McLaren

2. Norris – McLaren

3. VERSTAPPEN – Red Bull

4. Russell – Mercedes

5. Sainz – Ferrari

6. Leclerc – Ferrari

7. Hulkenberg – Haas F1

8. Perez – Red Bull

9. Alonso – Aston Martin

10. Ocon – Alpine

