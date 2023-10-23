loading…

Israel intensifies air attacks on Gaza after the failure of its first land invasion. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel bombarded Gaza with more airstrikes on Monday as its army engaged Hamas fighters on the ground in an assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 436 people had been killed by Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours, most of them in the narrow and densely populated south of the Gaza Strip.

In a sign that the conflict is widening, Israeli aircraft also attacked southern Lebanon overnight and Israeli forces are fighting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank,

The UN says desperate civilians are running out of food, water and shelter from persistent airstrikes that have flattened the Hamas-held enclave.

Some aid flows across the border into Gaza – but only a fraction of the amount needed.

At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in two weeks of Israeli attacks, including 2,055 children, the enclave’s health ministry said in an update.

Israel’s bombing was sparked by an October 7 cross-border attack on an Israeli community by Hamas militants that killed 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostage.

Both Israel and Hamas reported clashes overnight in Gaza.

Israel said ground forces launched limited strikes against Palestinian gunmen and airstrikes focused on locations where Hamas was gathering to ambush a wider Israeli invasion.