Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD responded to calls for the resignation of the KPK leadership who is currently being investigated regarding the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Mahfud assessed that this pressure was normal. He left it to the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) to respond to this pressure. According to him, the Corruption Eradication Committee has its own standards regarding this matter. “It’s called pressure, there are those who tell you to resign, there are those who don’t tell you to resign, let the KPK deal with it themselves,” said Mahfud MD in Jakarta, Thursday (12/10).

Previously, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officially announced the suspect status given to Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture Kasdi Subagyono, and Director of Agricultural Machinery Equipment Muhammad Hatta.

Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission Johanis Tanak revealed that allegations of corruption in the Ministry of Agriculture occurred in the 2019-2023 period. Syahrul himself resisted his designation as a suspect in alleged corruption within the Ministry of Agriculture. He filed a pretrial lawsuit at the South Jakarta District Court on Wednesday 11 October 2023. This lawsuit is to test the validity of the suspect status given by the KPK.

Also Read: Profile of Kim Na Kyoung, Sister of Solo Singer BIBI Who Debuted in the TripleS Group