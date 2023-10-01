Endurance It is one of the films that is already on the Guadalajara cinema billboard, ideal to see in your favorite movie theater.

Endurance. ESPECIAL/20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, “Resistance” is an epic action thriller set in the midst of a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence (AI)..

Endurance. ESPECIAL/20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.

Joshua, a hardened former special forces agent, grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war. and with humanity itself.

Endurance. ESPECIAL/20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.

Joshua and his team of elite agents break through enemy lines and enter the dark heart of AI-occupied territory.only to discover that the weapon he must destroy is a girl-shaped AI.

Endurance

(The Creator)

De Gareth Edwards.

Con John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe, Madeleine Yna.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Premieres Cinema Resistance Gareth Edwards John David Washington

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions