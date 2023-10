“What matters is that our residents move, in whatever way possible. And the FC Twente Women, yes, we are all fans of them, so it’s great that they are here,” says Beld. “We enjoy doing this and it also puts us down to earth for a while. We can be proud that we can exercise and exercise. That we are not limited. Yes, really!”, says Renate Jansen, one of the players of FC Twente Women.