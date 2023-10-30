Resident Evil Villagedeveloped and published by Capcom, yes adds to the iPhone and iPad models starting today directly on the App Store, where you can purchase it. Production, in fact, will be entirely available to owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models, the only models with the A17 Pro hardware.

The base game currently costs 15.99 euros, while the DLC costs 9.99 euros, and full access costs 1.99 euros. Reviewed by our Kommissar in his test on PlayStation 5the eighth episode of the franchise transports players to a horrifying context in the beating heart of Romania, in the second iteration starring Ethan Winters, the unfortunate guest of Resident Evil 7.

Previous article

The Forest Cathedral: PS5 release postponed