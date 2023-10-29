With high-profile releases like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, Capcom had a dream year commercially and critically. The question is: will he repeat the feat in 2024? While we will have to be patient to find out, a new clue suggests that it is already preparing a very important release.

The Japanese company shared a document covering a question and answer session after it published its most recent financial results. In this way, we know that he already has a high-profile title up his sleeve for the first months of next year.

Capcom to release “a major unannounced game” before March 2024

When asked about how it plans to hit its sales target in the current fiscal year, Capcom stated that in the second half, it plans to release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in January and “one currently unannounced major game.”

Unfortunately, the Japanese company refrained from revealing more details about it. It is unknown which game it refers to and the release date, but it is possible that it will share more information in the coming months. We must remember that the fiscal year ends in March 2024.

It is not the first time that Capcom refers to this mysterious unrevealed title. Earlier this year, he said in an earnings call that he plans to release an unannounced game that will “sell millions” by the end of the fiscal year.

What will be Capcom’s next hit?

If we consider that its most profitable intellectual properties are Monster Hunter and Resident Evil with 95 million y 150 million copies sold, respectively, it is far from crazy to think that a new project from one of these franchises is underway and very close to reaching stores. Of course, it could also be a completely new series.

We must remember that the Japanese company is already working on PRAGMATA, Dragon’s Dogma II and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Capcom wins in 2023

In its most recent report addressing financial results for the last half-year, Capcom announced that it experienced an increase in total sales and operating income.

This favorable situation was largely due to the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Monster Hunter Now and Street Fighter 6.

But tell us, what do you think the Japanese company’s new game will be? Let us read you in the comments box.

Follow this link to find the latest news related to Capcom and its upcoming projects.

