Resident Evil 9 begins to loom on the horizon. What would be the ninth installment of the saga aims to be truly great. A popular leaker expert in the franchise has spoken about this game, leaving very interesting details.

Right now, the saga Resident Evil has taken two paths (both equally successful). Capcom has decided to give new stories to fans, but also remakes of its most famous installments, as is the case of the recent Resident Evil 4.

After having released Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil Village and the recent adventure of Leon Kennedy In Spanish lands, together with the Ada Wong DLC, it is time to look to the future.

Given the Resident Evil 4 has arrived in 2023 one would expect that the next game in the saga is Resident Evil 9 (in the absence of an official title). What do we know about it? Well, the person who apparently knows a few details is Dusk Golem, a regular leaker of the saga.

Everything about Resident Evil 9 so far

The insider who has already revealed countless correct data about Resident Evil Village He has proven that he does not usually fail with his reports. Now, he has commented on his Discord channel various information about the new game that anticipates the nature and aspirations of the project. Capcom.

According to Dusk Golem, Resident Evil 9 will be the final chapter to the arc seen in RE VII and Village. Of course, it should not be considered a direct sequel to this latest installment. These were his words:

I don’t think it’s as direct a sequel as RE8 was to RE7, but the plots of RE8 and RE9 were planned together to help lead to a sort of final chapter of the current “arc” of the series.

On the other hand, the leaker has also commented that RE9 will be the game with the highest budget in the saga so far and with the longest development time. It has been said that this has been in production since 2018 and that it would not see the light of day until 2025, at least.

The reason for this “delay” is that, apparently, Resident Evil 4 Remake was ahead of Capcom’s plans by launching earlier than expected because “the development was surprisingly good and smooth.”

“Capcom has considered RE9 to be a final chapter so that some things move forward from there into new story arcs and approaches, and take the series in new directions,” this insider finally noted (via Reddit).

Of course, all this should be approached with caution, since it is not official information. Even with that, many are optimistic about Resident Evil 9, since Capcom has recently announced the next evolution of its RE Engine graphics engine, codenamed REX Engine.