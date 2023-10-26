Without a doubt, 2023 was an outstanding year for the video game industry. Along these lines, Capcom was one of the great protagonists with releases celebrated by critics and players, a situation that placed it in a good financial position.

This week, the Japanese company shared its most recent financial report that includes the results of the semester that begins on April 1 and ends on September 30. There, he detailed that total sales increased to 22.6 million units in front of the 21.3 from the same period last yearwhich represents a increase in net sales of 53%.

Capcom also confirmed that the operating income increased 55%. This positive phenomenon is largely due to 2 major releases in 2023: Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6. The Monster Hunter franchise also played an important role thanks to its new mobile title.

Capcom triumphs thanks to Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6

According to the information, the new version of Resident Evil 4 has already shipped more than 5.45 million copies worldwide since its launch in March 2023. It is a success, although it is still far from the 8 million units sold of Resident Evil 3 Remake and the 13 million of Resident Evil 2 Remake.

In this way, the horror and action franchise focused on biological threats has already surpassed the important mark of 150 million copies sold worldwide.

Capcom achieved very good results

On the other hand, Street Fighter 6, the most recent installment in the saga of fighting titles, has already sold 2.47 million copies since its launch at the beginning of June. Despite being on the market for less than 6 months, it is slowly approaching the more than 6 million games that Street Fighter V shipped in approximately 7 years.

In its report, Capcom also revealed that Monster Hunter Now, a mobile game inspired by Pokémon Go, has already been downloaded more than 10 million times. Additionally, it shared the updated lists of sold copies of its main franchises:

Dragon’s Dogma ― 7.9 million Devil May Cry ― 30 million Mega Man ― 41 million Street Fighter ― 52 million Monster Hunter ― 95 million Resident Evil ― 150 million

But tell us, did you play any of these titles? What is your favorite? Let us read you in the comments box.

