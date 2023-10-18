Alan Wake 2 owes a lot to the remake of Resident Evil 2: Remedy confesses the influence that the 2019 Capcom game had on its new survival horror.

The years go by, and the enormous influence that Resident Evil 2 has had is becoming increasingly clear. And we are not talking about the 1998 original, but its remake de 2019a completely new game that has become a reference for the survival horror genre.

Alan Wake 2which comes out on October 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, has also drawn from Resident Evil 2: its success encouraged its creators, Remedy Entertainmenthad to decide on a sequel that was much more survival horror.

The Game Director of Alan Wake 2 has recognized it, Kyle Rowleyin an interview on GamingBolt: “Just as we were coming up with the concept for Alan Wake 2, Capcom released the remake of Resident Evil 2.”

“This game’s ability to modernize a 20-year-old classic and its incredible reception definitely made us more confident in our decision to change the genre, without a doubt.”

Resident Evil 2 helped Alan Wake 2’s shift into survival horror

Putting some context, the survival horror genre, real horror games, was in the doldrums in recent years, relegated only to indies (Amnesia, Outlast), the only ones who dared to create games based on horror and tension with almost no action.

“AAA” sized horror games had turned to action… because of Capcom itself with Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6. But Resident Evil 7, in 2017, changed everything with a return to the roots of survival horror, continued with the remake of Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 2 came out in 2019, the same year that Remedy released the successful Control, an action game but with many touches of horror. And he considers that, this year, narrative single-player games were much more appreciated, as well as the horror genre itself, citing even the A24 movies (Hereditary, Midsummer, El Faro…).

“That, combined with us getting the publishing rights back to the original game, meant that everything fell into place so we could make the sequel, which made us very happy, obviously!”

Remedy has been trying to make a sequel to Alan Wake for years (the original is from 2010), but I have never found the opportunity or the right idea. The original had more action, but Remedy has stressed time and time again that Alan Wake 2 will be much more terrifying…