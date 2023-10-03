The reserves of FC Twente won a practice match against PEC Zwolle in Hengelo this afternoon, scoring 3-0. Younes Taha scored the first two, the first from the spot and Juliën Mesbahi headed in the 3-0. View the summary below.
