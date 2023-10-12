Behind Lautaro and Thuram, Inzaghi struggles to have an incisive contribution from the second offensive lines while the other big names all have an attacker ready to make an impact and score. So far, however, Arnautovic and Sanchez have had zero shots on target

Tiredness, alternatives and rotations. Three components that influence each other and that in the wake of Inter-Bologna make the mind of Simone Inzaghi whirl, intent on taking advantage of the pause in the championship to prevent the two comebacks suffered at home in Serie A from being the first of a more or less long.