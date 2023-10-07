Second installment of this large format that allows you to appreciate in great detail the art of its authors, in this case Jim Starlin, the emperor of the Marvel Cosmic Universe. Panini Comics brings us the fundamental episodes of Adam Warlock, one of his creations, as he faces not only his worst enemies but his own soul.

The man who deserved a galaxy and has only named a bar

Jim Starlin. Magi. Thanos. Warlock. Multiple concepts that laid the foundation along with his interpretation of Captain Marvel to generate a rich environment in which to tell stories that went beyond adventure and spectacular fights. Starlin creates a huge corner within the Marvel Universe where important chronicles will develop that will touch the spirit of the readers, where the heroes will have to live with their own dogmas and confront concepts as radical as The Universal Church of Truth. A place where everything is structured in human relationships, in faith, in the demons that hide within each one, in everything that shapes who we are, what we want to show and what we never try to bring to light, what remains in the shadows.

Starlin surely deserves greater recognition, for his way of seeing life but also for the way he faces death once he takes the reins of any character. Its pages are an ode to existentialism, to the cycles of life, to what remains when everything is left behind, to the need to make a difference, to capture written lines that remain for posterity, to be remembered once Let’s go to the other side, when we become companions of Death, what we all want, our five minutes of glory.

Starlin turns Warlock into a masterful being, who knows what he wants, who has a mission, who faces shadowy reflections of himself. All of this in very little space, something that must be valued, that deserves to be his legacy, his universal imprint on comics. A galaxy for this man, please, the bar is not enough.

The difficult path of a hero

Adam Warlock has always been a hero with many layers to unpack. His origin is already controversial in itself, it says a lot about his scruples towards those who do not even deserve his respect. His mind perfectly differentiates between good and evil but he is not a prude, the end justifies the means when it comes to facing his enemies. The responsibility that he assumes in each of his actions carries consequences for him, he is more than human, he suffers with his weaknesses, despite his enormous power. He cannot save everyone, he cannot multiply to reach everywhere, he does what he can best. He is an imperfect God, who falls and rises, convinced of his positive influence in the world but with those limitations that do not please him.

All of this generates controversy about the character, he is so complete and complex that he takes on a life of his own in the hands of an author who shows so much appreciation and respect for his creations. Because although his birth was the work of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in his incarnation of “El” in Fantastic Four #66 and his first contact as Adam Warlock took place in Marvel Premiere #1 by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane , Starlin knew how to make it his own, give it greater depth, evolve it into the hero we all know today.

Jim Starlin gave it his true soul, in pages that at that time were available to very few, with vignettes that adapt to his needs, that do not form a homogeneous group but break from top to bottom or to the sides as needed. direct our attention, with figures that appear from behind, with splash pages that form the background while they are invaded by other images that overlap. A visual spectacle that until then we had barely been able to enjoy at Marvel with another Jim, Steranko.

The dark side

Here we could talk at length about the villains who become Warlock’s nemesis. Both the Magus and Thanos represent these figures perfectly. But almost everyone already knows that, the Mad Titan has been the backbone of several phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adam’s dark side is found within himself, he is in a constant fight against that which plagues him from deep within him. There is a battle there in which sanity comes into play. Warlock doesn’t even have any qualms when he chooses his allies, it’s all part of a larger package, necessary sacrifices that include his own life if necessary.

Teaming up with Thanos is something that no one expected to see, finding in the creations of Pip the Troll and Gamora companions who would follow him even into oblivion inside the Soul Gem is also not within the reach of anyone, only one who manages to inspire with his example, even if it means the worst of fates.

Enjoying these episodes in such a colossal size is a true luxury, for its price, yes, but also for an impressive edition, which is accompanied by the reproduction of originals, covers of the different compilations that the work has had, pin ups and tokens taken from the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe. A delight in every sense that perfectly complements a volume that contains some of the best adventures of the Marvel Cosmic Universe during the seventies of the 20th century. Jim Starlin in his purest form, Adam Warlock turned into the savior who obtained his cape throughout this story, the one that helped him fly much further than he could have dreamed of.

Marvel Gallery Edition 2 Warlock de Jim Starlin

Title: : Marvel Gallery Edition 2 Warlock de Jim Starlin

URL : Milcomics

Author : Jim Starlin

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-09-14

ISBN : 9788411506960

Description : In 1970s Marvel, no one mastered the astonishing scope of cosmic adventures like Jim Starlin. In this stellar show, Starlin evolved Adam Warlock to the next level, imbuing the character with the inner demons of a godman on the verge of madness. Forced to confront an evil version of himself and the nihilistic threat Thanos, Warlock’s conflicts consisted not only of spectacular battles, but of existential fights for his own soul. This volume includes the first meeting of the Infinity Stones, the debuts of Gamora and Pip the Troll, and an all-out fight to save the universe, alongside The Avengers, Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man. All the greatness of the Starlin saga is unleashed in the pages of an essential Marvel Gallery Edition!

Jesus Salvador Gomez

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)