Editorial Hidra brings us the largest fighting tournament in Japan, Tokyo Urban Fighters. The Yamanote subway line was preparing for a whole war!

Toshiaki Yamada

The popularity of manga in Spain It has brought in works of all types and colors, but even with all that enormous variety, the classic and traditional never fails. Hydra Publishing has started publishing Tokyo Urban Fightersa fighting shonen in the purest style Baki the Grappler.

Fighting sleeves? Here

Behind the World War IIto maintain order in the city of Tokyo a wrestling tournament was organized. The participants of this tournament represent each of the stations of the metro line of Yamanotecontrolled by a neighborhood, clan or organization, which sends its representative known as Jojimbo. Far from being a sporting or friendly competition, the tournament has a hidden secret and, furthermore, this year there is a unique event that makes everyone interested in winning by any means possible.

The protagonist of this manga is Koinosuke Yasuda, the Jojimbo from the neighborhood of Kandaone of the poorest and most humble areas of all Tokyo. In this volume, our champion will face the most peculiar rivals, such as a very strange businessman, or a fighter obsessed with pandas who manages to make the first rival the most normal person in the world.

If it has not been clear, this is not a realistic work, here we have absurd characters and improbable displays of strength, such as stopping a truck using drumsticks to play a Taiko giant. At all times this ridiculousness is embraced to generate the most improbable, but also spectacular, fight scenes. We are facing a work that focuses on combat where we will see techniques and examples of absurd powers. All this means that we find the most ridiculous scenes, but in a good way, worthy of scenes like Mouth or the martial arts tournaments of the first issues of Dragon Ball, so fun is guaranteed.

Although the story is not the important thing, Yamada It doesn’t ignore it and gives us a minimum of context of the world. On the other hand, it also gives us enough information about the characters that appear during the chapters, no matter how ridiculous and outlandish they may be.

Because action is crucial in Tokyo Urban Fighters, the drawing is the great protagonist, which it more than fulfills. The design and finish of the characters is good in all the vignettes, in addition to the drawing conveying the action, speed and dangers of the two duels that we will see in this first volume. Perhaps a negative point regarding the drawing are the backgrounds that sometimes feel quite empty.

The edition of Tokyo Urban Fighters by Editorial Hidra

Hydra has done a great job in editing the manga of Koinosuke Yasuda. We are looking at a hardcover manga, very well cared for, with dust jackets. With a size of 13×18 cm, the measurements allow for comfortable and problem-free reading, allowing there to be enough space between the pages. With a total of 192 pages, this first volume is for sale for €8.95.

Tokyo Urban Fighters is a very interesting bet by Hydra. A manga that, who likes good fights, will not disappoint. Far from trying to take itself seriously, the work takes advantage of the ridiculousness of the fights and the characters to leave us very mirror images.

Tokyo Urban Fighters 1

Author: Toshiaki Yamada

Editorial: Hydra Publishing

Format: Soft cover with dust jacket

Measurements: 13×18 cm

Pages: 192 black and white

ISBN: 978-84-19266-93-4

Precio: 8,95 €

Synopsis: The fight for control of the Yamanote subway line begins!

An explosion of punches and a tournament like you’ve never seen before!

Every station on the Yamanote Line has a fighter! These unstoppable warriors will face off to decide who is in charge. The Tokyo Urban Fighters tournament begins!!

Koinosuke Yasuda, the fighter from Kanda Station, will launch into battle for the survival of his neighborhood.