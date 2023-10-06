ECC Ediciones brings us one of the most anticipated manga of recent years, Chihayafuru

The enormous success of manga is very palpable in our environment. You just have to go to any bookstore to see that the Japanese comics section has been increasing over time. As is usual in any entertainment, the “mainstream” is what tends to succeed the most and in this case we could talk about the Shonen and included of His. But the popularity of manga has allowed many publishers to license works that are not so popular, but that enjoy recognition and can reach a different audience. ECC Editions is one of those publishers.

Recently, ECC published the first volume of Chihayafuru, a Josei. The author of this manga is Yuki Suetsugu who debuted in 1992 at only 17 years old with the work Taiyo no Romance in the magazine Nakayoshifrom the publisher Kodansha. Since its debut, Suetsuguha had a fairly prolific career, always in the field of Shojo and the Josei. In 2005, his career took a turn when he was accused of plagiarizing works such as Slam Dunk y Real in his works Eden no Hana and Silver. Both the author and the publisher apologized publicly and withdrew the publications of these two works from circulation. She spent two years without performing any work.

Whether as redemption or to demonstrate her talent, the author came out of retirement to publish Chihayafuruthe work that catapulted the mangaka to stardom. With this work he has won important awards in his country such as the Manga Taishō in 20009 and the Kodansha Manga award in 2011. Made up of a total of 50 volumes, the manga has sold more than 28 million copies, becoming one of the best-selling manga in history. In addition, its success popularized the card game Better than that in Japan

What is Karuta?

It is a Japanese card game that originated in the 16th century when the Portuguese introduced playing cards to Japan. The game consists of a deck of 100 cards in which each one contains poems known as “Hynakunin Isshu” o “One hundred poems by one hundred poets”. The game consists of a third person singing the first part of a poem and the players must identify the corresponding card before their rival. Whoever ends up with the greatest number of cards wins. It is a game that requires reaction speed and memory.

There are poems that can be identified by just hearing one or two syllables, so it is necessary, at least at a competitive level, to have a good ear and remember each of the 100 poems.

Today Karuta is very popular in Japan and part of the rise in popularity is due to Chihayafuru.

What is Chihayafuru about?

The manga tells us the story of Chihayaa sixth grade student who meets Arataa shy and quiet boy at school with an amazing passion and ability for Better than that. Thanks to Arata, the protagonist will gradually delve into this poetry card game and discover not only a hobby and that she has a talent for Karuta, but that through the cards she can forge new friendships. This duo will be joined Taichithe most popular and smartest boy in the class who, although at first he will not get along with Arata, ends up entering the world of Better than that by Chihaya.

Poems and joy in the letters

A work where we will have drama, happiness, innocence and moments that remind us of the best spokon (sports manga). And the protagonists are still children, so there are many very beautiful moments of tenderness, but unfortunately the childhood innocence will not last too long and they will find themselves involved in situations that will make them land in reality. From a house where no one pays attention to you because another sister is more important, to the weight of the family legacy that you carry and even the demands of parents who do not allow a single mistake from their children.

Despite all this, we are faced with a very beautiful and beautiful work that will end up touching the heart of more than one person. And there is nothing like a hobby, in this case Karuta, to forge a precious friendship.

Much of the emotions seen in the vignettes are thanks to the artist’s great drawing. With an elegant and fine artistic section, the author wonderfully transmits the expressions and emotions of the different characters, leaving the most tender images, showing the purity of childhood and at the same time the tragedies that occur at that age. Like any good manga, it will also have moments of the most cartoonish humor that will make us smile. That the central card game of this story is related to poetry is more than appropriate, because there is true beauty in these drawings and we can consider them a work of art.

But as we have mentioned before, Karuta can be considered a competitive sport, so we will have scenes that are reminiscent of pure spokon. It’s hard to believe that tension can be conveyed in a card game, but Yuki Suetsugu It generates drawings where the tension of the players is transmitted and represents very well the moments of their movements when they go crazy for the cards. Of course, if you are looking for a sports manga, but with a lot of tenderness and moments of happiness and sadness, Chihayafuru It is the ideal manga.

The Chihayafuru edition of ECC Ediciones

ECC Editions publishes Chihayafuru in format tankōbon. A rustic softcover volume made up of 224 pages with dust jackets, which has a spectacular design drawn by the author herself. The volume comes with meMultiple extras, such as a series of character sheets, a series of comic strips, information about the Karuta and the Spanish translation of the poems that appear in this volume. The first volume is available for €9.95.

Although the edition in general is correct, we must highlight a rather large error that may prevent comfortable reading. And because of the way the binding has been done, there are times when it is almost impossible to read the speech bubbles near the inside of the volume. Even opening the volume as much as possible, which may affect the spine, it is not possible to read comfortably. This is a big problem, especially related to this first volume, where many characters and many concepts of the game are introduced. Better than that. We hope that the publisher has taken note of this serious error and can correct it in future issues or in a future reissue of this volume.

Aside from the issue of editing, which we hope will be fixed in the future, Chihayafuru is a beautiful manga that will delight audiences of any type. A moving and beautiful story, full of sweetness. Through a poetry game like Karuta, the author shows how a strong friendship can be forged through passion. The story is accompanied by a spectacular drawing that only enhances the beauty of a manga that is essential reading.

Chihayafuru 1

Author: Yuki Suetsugu

Editorial: ECC Editions

Format: Tankōbon, rustica

Dimensions: 111 x 177 mm

Pages: 224 pages in black and white

ISBN: 978-84-19866-40-0

Precio: 9,95 €

Synopsis: When she is in sixth grade, Chihaya meets Arata, the new student who has arrived from Fukui. Arata is calm and quiet and has a surprising special ability. He is an expert in competitive karuta, the card game based on the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu poem anthology. The girl is impressed to see him collecting the cards faster and more focused than anyone else. For his part, Arata is fascinated by Chihaya’s extraordinary talent. He begins a story of adolescence where feelings of dazzling intensity come together!