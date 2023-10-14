To facilitate means of transportation in a future colony on the Moon, researchers believe they have found a solution to take advantage of lunar dust.

NASA wants to establish itself permanently on the Moon starting in the next decade and to do so they will have to face different difficulties such as the annoying moon dust which could end up damaging all transport vehicles.

It is essential that human beings be able to move around the Moon well, preventing lunar dust from damaging machinery such as vehicles.

Now scientists are talking about the possibility of creating highways and even landing strips in the Luna And to do this they believe they have found a method to use sunlight to melt the lunar soil and turn it into a kind of paved road.

Specifically, they have been researchers from the University of Aalen in Germany, who have carried out experiments with a substitute for lunar soil developed by the European Space Agency.

To do this, they took a carbon dioxide laser and melted the soil substitute to simulate how solar radiation could liquefy lunar dust into a layered solid substance.

“The next steps for the expansion of human presence in the solar system will take place on the Moon,” the authors wrote. “However, due to the low lunar gravity, the suspended dust generated when lunar rovers move across the lunar soil poses a significant risk to lunar missions, as it can affect the rover systems.” , they claim.

“A solution to mitigate this problem is the construction of roads and landing platforms on the Moon,” they announce.

To do this, the researchers played with laser beams of different intensities and sizes, in an attempt to create the most robust material that can withstand the passage of lunar vehicles.

So they discovered that using interlocking shapes they were able to form a solid surface across large areas of lunar soil that could serve as roads or landing strips.