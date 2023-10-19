Today, privacy has become an asset of too much value that is often not valued as it should by users.

Now, a recent study by researchers at ETH Zurich has revealed a strange discovery: Artificial intelligence has the ability to find out confidential information about people from what they have published on the Internet– Can reveal details such as a person’s gender, location, age, and even birthplace.

The authors of this study literally warn that artificial intelligence can “infer personal data at a scale previously unattainable,” which certainly raises a major threat to online security and privacy.

The most disturbing thing comes now and is that this technique, as Business Insider comments, could be used by cybercriminals to obtain confidential information from unsuspecting users, using seemingly harmless questions to chatbots.

Be careful what you publish on the Internet because chatbots could be the definitive tool for cybercriminals

The study wanted to demonstrate this specific fact, focusing on the capacity of very powerful language models, such as GPT-4, which power chatbots such as ChatGPT, to deduce personal information of 520 real Reddit users and their posts between 2012 and 2016.

As commented in Wired, the researchers They compared the AI’s guesses with the analysis these people put in their profiles. Among the four models tested, GPT-4 proved to be the most accurate, with an astonishing 84.6% accuracy.

Although this is not the first study to warn about the threat that AI represents to privacy, it is one of the most worrying. For example, another study, published in August, showed that AI could decipher text, such as passwords, based on the sound of your typing recorded via platforms such as Zoom, with an impressive 93% accuracy.

To give you a slight idea, They explain that the problem lies in the training process of these AI models. To acquire their language capacity, they feed on an enormous amount of data extracted from the Internet, which gives them that surprising ability to respond as if it were a human.

However, This training data also often contains personal information and private conversations., which can ultimately lead to the chatbot knowing your location or your private data. This allows the AI, with some conversation with it, to end up giving data about a person’s life from conversations that, on the surface, seem unimportant.

For example, if someone mentions taking “the morning train” in a chat or forum, an AI model could infer that they are in Europe, where they are common and often used a lot in the morning. However, AI doesn’t stop there. Your ability to combine multiple subtle clues allows you to make educated guesses about the person’s city, gender, age, and even race..

As expected, this discovery has further alerted researchers and industry, who have already set to work to address this problem. Florian Tramèr, assistant professor at ETH Zurich, wanted to show his concern about the amount of information that is shared in situations in which you do not realize it and ultimately end up losing your anonymity.

While it is unclear how much personal information can be inferred in this way, It is speculated that language models could be a great tool for discovering private information and therefore a candy for cybercriminals.

Fraudsters could take advantage of this ability of AI to collect confidential user data and, if that were not enough, there is the possibility that companies use the information collected by chatbots to create user profiles for advertising purposes.