The particular way of organizing satellites in Earth’s orbit that, among other things, would avoid unexpected collisions.

Just as it happens on planet Earth where vehicles must have parking spaces to organize themselves, in space there are more and more satellites orbiting the planet, and that can end up being a big problem in the medium and long term.

That is why researchers from Purdue University have thought of a plan that involves being able to intelligently and efficiently organize the satellites which are located around the Tierra.

Most objects launched into space are satellites, and it is estimated that by 2030 there will be almost 10 times more satellite launches than now.

Satellite constellations are growing by leaps and bounds and, among other things, they provide us with access to the Internet and other forms of communication, which are essential.

But with the aim of finding a sustainable solution to their large number in space, this team of researchers is looking for innovative ways to organize satellites in space.

The team focused on how the orbits could be used to design better parking sites for satellites, whether those close to Earth or in other parts of space, such as in that region between the Earth and the Moon known as the cislunar region. .

Currently there are few laws that regulate the placement of satellites in orbit, so they are looking for a way to organize them to avoid collisions and the multiplication of space debris.

Among the solutions they have put on the table are methods to calculate orbital capacity, reduce the possibility of collisions within satellite constellations and create satellite orbits more resistant to perturbations.

This would help calculate the minimum distance that satellites must maintain from each other so that, no matter what happens in a particular orbit, each satellite is far enough away to avoid a collision.