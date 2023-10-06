Researchers say that exposure to blue light from tablets for long periods may accelerate early puberty, but Someone may ask: What is the harm in my child reaching puberty early?.

Scientists consider early puberty a problem that, according to the study, may be linked to long-term effects on reproductive health and fertility.

Scientists are conducting further research after they suspected that there is a link between exposure to blue light for long periods and cell damage and inflammation in the ovaries.

In recent years, several studies have reported increases in early onset of puberty for girls, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although these studies reviewing the relationship between early puberty and exposure to blue light are in their infancy, scientists have previously been able to prove the link between sleep patterns and exposure to blue light emitted from tablets.

Puberty is a complex process that involves the coordination of many body systems and hormones.

“Ultimately, this research can lead to preventive measures and contribute to the ongoing discourse on how modern lifestyles impact physiological development and long-term health.”

Concerning this topic, Pediatric Consultant Dr. Sameh Abdel Azim explains during his talk to the program the morning On Sky News Arabia:

Studies conducted on children during the Corona pandemic confirmed the emergence of some cases of early puberty in children due to excessive use of screens and smartphones. During use, screens and smartphones emit blue light that reduces the level of the hormone “melatonin” in the body and allows the level of the hormone “estradiol” and “lutein,” which control the process of puberty, to rise in the body. Studies confirm that the longer children use and are exposed to blue light emitted from devices, the earlier the puberty process occurs in children. The American Pediatric Association recommends not exposing children under the age of two to phone screens and limiting use times between the ages of two and six to protect them. Excessive use of phones and digital tablets has negative effects on children’s health, such as obesity, diabetes, and strokes, in addition to the emergence of psychological and behavioral disorders in them.

Tips and recommendations to mitigate the harmful effects of blue light on children

It is necessary to encourage children to engage in activities in nature and expose them to sunlight. Activate night mode for phone screens and digital tablets to reduce blue light emissions. Legalizing and reducing the hours of children’s use of devices and smartphones. Early puberty in children has severe psychological and behavioral effects on the reproductive health of both sexes. Excessive exposure to blue light reduces fertility in males and females in the future and reduces reproductive health in the future.