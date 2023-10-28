Suara.com – Legal Researcher at The Indonesian Institute (TII) Christina Clarissa Intania stated that the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the minimum age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates being 40 years or having previously served as regional head does not favor young people.

According to him, there are inconsistencies in legal logic in deciding cases regarding age limit requests for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“The role of the Constitutional Court has shifted from negative legislator to positive legislator with the addition of the norm of ‘having served as regional head,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem) Khoirunnisa Nur Agustyati stated that the Constitutional Court is now a way out for the community, because the Election Law has not been changed.

In terms of the decision regarding the age of the presidential and vice presidential candidates, he considered that there was actually no constitutional loss for the applicant so the urgency was also questioned.

“The decision which should accommodate the political participation of young people actually does not favor the young people themselves. Because the minimum is still 40 years old and even then only a handful of young people have the opportunity to become regional heads,” he said.

He considers it natural for political parties to open up space for ordinary young people to participate.

Responding to the polemic and impact of the Constitutional Court’s decision, Director of Civil Circle (LIMA) Ray Rangkuti said that the impact of the Constitutional Court’s decision actually paved the way for the creation of ‘political dynasties’.

Ray emphasized that the existence of political dynasties is clearly unhealthy for Indonesian democracy.

“Political dynasties clearly do not have the aim of sharing the ‘bread’ of power that should be enjoyed by everyone. Currently there are approximately 21% of regions in Indonesia that practice political dynasties. Apart from that, dynastic politics is also very, very close to the phenomenon of corruption and policy. – policies that are full of conflicts of interest,” he said.

The Constitutional Court’s decision was made on October 16 2023, the Constitutional Court made a decision on the petition submitted by Surakarta University student Almas Tsaqibbirru in Case Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023. In this decision, the Constitutional Court granted part of the petition which tested Article 169 letter q of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections (Election Law).