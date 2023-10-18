The applications for EV subsidies are disappointing this year.

It’s not just us who noticed that. It has also raised questions in the House of Representatives. In previous years the pot was so empty, but this year there is significantly less interest in the SEPP subsidy. How come?

Disappointing applications for EV subsidy

State Secretary Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management has commissioned an investigation into the disappointing applications. Three important reasons are given as to why the money is not running smoothly this year.

Cars have become more expensive MRB for EVs from 2026 and the lack of a weight correction Negative developments Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) EVs compared to petrol/diesel cars

As far as the State Secretary is concerned, a possible government could come up with new stimulus measures in the period after 2025. Until then, Heijnen says he will do what he can to make EVs more attractive.

For example, the planned reduction in the subsidy amount for new cars will be postponed in 2024. This means that the subsidy for EVs will not drop to 2,550 euros in 2024, but will remain at 2,950 euros, as we were able to inform you last week. It remains to be seen whether this measure will help. After all, people now also receive a SEPP subsidy of 2,950 euros, but the massive applications are not forthcoming.

Research result

The research commissioned by the State Secretary shows that people mainly find EVs too expensive. Even with a subsidy. Second-hand car buyers in particular have this opinion. The high prices for electricity are also a reason not to go for an EV.

Of the people who have already purchased an EV, 19% say that the SEPP subsidy had a decisive role. 43% indicate that it was of great significance. Other matters that play an important role in purchasing an electric car: being able to charge at home (83%), usage costs (81%), maintenance costs (78%) and environmental aspects (65%).

Also interesting: 53% of respondents indicated that they would ‘definitely’ consider an EV if the subsidy amount was higher. After being able to charge via solar panels (total 57%), this is the most frequently stated condition. The study did not take into account how high that subsidy should be. And indeed. A 2,950 or 2,000 euro subsidy on an EV costing many tens of thousands of euros does not make the deal much better.

