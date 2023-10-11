People with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MRS) treated with evobrutinib, a Btk tyrosine kinase inhibitor (Btki) in clinical development, continued to have a low annualized relapse rate (ARR) and a high percentage of patients showed no evidence of clinical worsening. Patients also showed statistically and clinically significant improvements in quality of life, mental health and vitality, aspects closely related to fatigue. These five-year results from the Phase II Ole (Open Label Extension) clinical trial, which may indicate the long-term benefits of evobrutinib in people with mrs, were presented today by Merck at the 9th Ectrims Congress – Actrims underway in Milan.

“The data presented at Ectrims – states Jan Klatt, Senior Vice President, Head of Development Unit Neurology & Immunology at Merck – provide further indications on the safety profile and prolonged efficacy of evobrutinib and demonstrate its ability to reduce fatigue (exhaustion, ed) in people suffering from msr, a common and often debilitating symptom, which can impact on the quality of life. Evobrutinib – he adds – also has the potential to act directly on msr smouldering, a so far underestimated factor, which contributes to the progression of the disease and which is not sufficiently addressed with existing treatments. These data continue to strengthen our confidence in evobrutinib in addressing the major unmet needs seen with current treatment options for RMS.”

The data from the Phase II Ole study – still ongoing – demonstrated clinical efficacy and prolonged safety over the five years of treatment with evobrutinib – explains a note – without any evidence of clinical worsening (defined as absence of relapses and of disability progression) in 87.1% of patients at the fifth year. During the study, patients switched from evobrutinib 75 mg administered once daily to 75 mg twice daily, with a further reduction in annual relapses. The overall Arr remained low at 0.11.

No new safety signals were observed in the study, and evobrutinib continued to show consistent tolerability for up to 5 years of treatment. Overall, the adverse events that emerged (Teae – Treatment emerging adverse events) were mild/moderate. 3.3% (n=7) of patients with RMS experienced severe TEA. Overall, the results may indicate a sustained benefit of twice-daily, long-term dosing and a safety profile consistent with that previously reported.

Further data from the double-blind phase of the study – the note details – highlighted that patients treated with evobrutinib 75 mg, administered twice daily, showed important and clinically significant improvements in mental health and vitality for up to 48 weeks, compared to placebo and evobrutinib 25 mg once daily. Improvements were measured with the SF-36 (36-Item Short Form Survey) questionnaire. As part of the study, the SF-36 scores of dynamism were converted into T-Score Promis (Patient Reported Outcome Measurement Information System) of fatigue. The results demonstrate that up to week 48, in the double-blind period, in those who took evobrutinib 75 mg twice daily, the drug can mitigate fatigue, a problem that can have a strong impact on the quality of life of people with sclerosis multiple relapsing.

Evobrutinib is an oral, highly selective inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk), capable of penetrating the central nervous system. It is the first Btki to have demonstrated clinical efficacy in the largest Phase II study with a follow-up of more than 3 years and to have demonstrated an impact on early biomarkers of ongoing central inflammation, correlated with disease progression , including the volume of slowly expanding lesions (Sel) and levels of neurofilament light chain (Nfl) in the blood.