Israel’s most elite special operations force, Sayeret Matkal, is being prepared for a mission to rescue hundreds of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – The most elite special operations forces Israel, Sayeret Matkal, is being prepared for a mission to rescue hundreds of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The preparations for the mission were revealed by The Telegraph, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

The Hamas group claims to have taken 130 Israelis hostage after launching a surprise attack from land, air and sea – named Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

Quoting the official website of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, also known as Sayeret Matkal, is basically a field intelligence collection unit that carries out in-depth reconnaissance behind enemy lines and is also tasked with counter-terrorism and hostage rescue outside Israel’s borders. .

Sayeret Matkal was modeled on the Special Air Service (SAS), a British Army special forces unit known for its daring operations during the First Gulf War in 1990-1991 and the rescue of hostages from the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980.

Sayeret Matkal soldiers also took part in the daring raid in Entebbe, when they rescued 103 Jewish hostages from the airport in Uganda, where a hijacked plane had landed.

Hamas threatens to kill Israeli hostages if the Zionist military does not stop air strikes on the Gaza Strip. This puts pressure on Israeli leaders as the families of the hostages demand their safe return as soon as possible.

Most of the Sayeret Matkal unit’s operations have not been made public and its activities are considered highly classified.

The unit was founded in 1957 on the initiative of its first commander, Avraham Arnan.

In the Yom Kippur War, Sayeret Matkal fought primarily in Sinai and Hermon. During the First Lebanon War, the unit’s commander; Shay Avital, insisted that the unit would be an infantry unit in all aspects.