The movie 1997: Rescue in New York is a gem of science fiction from the 80s and now we review details that you may not have known.

1997: New York City is a science fiction action film directed by John Carpenter and starring Kurt Russell. The film has become a cult cinema classic and today there is talk of a possible reboot.

10 curiosities from 1997: Rescue in New York.

1997: Rescue in New YorkKurt Russell has stated on numerous occasions that it is his favorite film of all the ones he has done, and the character of Snake Plissken is his favorite of all the ones he has played.Russell was determined to get the role of Snake Plissken to distance himself from his previous image in Disney films and demonstrate his versatility as an actor. It was Kurt Russell himself who suggested Snake Plissken’s iconic eye patch, a distinctive feature of the character. The model for the New York City set It was repainted and reused in the film Blade Runner (1982). The opening narration and computer voice in the first prison scene were provided by Jamie Lee Curtis without being credited in the film. John Carpenter purchased the Old Chain of Bridge Rocks in St. Louis to the government for one dollar to use in the film and then returned it for the same amount after filming was completed. The computer graphics on the glider screens were not computer generated, as they were too expensive in that era. Instead, a model of the city was built and bright white tape was used to create the illusion of 3D wire-frame images. Kurt Russell kept all of his costumes from the film and could still wear them 17 years later when the film was filmed. sequel, 2013: LA Rescue (1996). The shot where the helicopter flies over Central Park was actually filmed in San Fernando, California, with buildings in the background painted by James Cameron. Kurt Russell based his performance as Snake Plissken on the style of Clint Eastwood.

Plot Summary.

The film 1997: Rescue in New York is set in a dystopian future in 1997, where New York has become a walled maximum security prison due to the increasing crime rate. When Air Force One is shot down and the President of the United States is trapped there, the government sends Snake Plissken, a former war hero and convicted criminal, to rescue him.

Snake must infiltrate the prison and find the president in less than 24 hours, since he carries vital information for the survival of the world. Snake faces dangerous prisoners and a hostile environment as he fights to complete his mission and survive in a dystopian New York full of gangs and dangers.

The film is packed with action, intrigue and suspense as Snake Plissken navigates this post-apocalyptic world in his quest to rescue the president while also dealing with his own fight for survival.

