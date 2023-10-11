The deputies of the Republican Party have chosen Steve Scalise as their candidate for the role of speaker of the United States House to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was removed last week with a motion of no confidence. Scalise is 58 years old, he is a congressman from Louisiana and during a closed session of Republican deputies he obtained 112 votes against 99 for Jim Jordan, congressman from Ohio, the other candidate.

Now Scalise’s nomination will have to be approved by the House, where the Republicans have the majority (221 seats against the Democrats’ 212). To be elected, Scalise will have to obtain a majority of votes, at least 217, if all deputies are present. The Democrats, on the other hand, support their group leader, Hakeem Jeffries, who challenged McCarthy in January but did not obtain the necessary votes.

Last week the House approved a motion of no confidence to remove McCarthy, a long-time member of the Republican Party, from office. The motion to distrust him was presented by another Republican congressman, Matt Gaetz, according to whom McCarthy had made too many concessions to the Democrats in the negotiations to avoid the shutdown, the partial closure of the activities of the US federal government. Gaetz has made it known that he supports Scalise.

At the beginning of 2023, the election of the speaker of the House was a major headache for the Republicans, who had not been able to agree to elect a candidate. McCarthy was finally elected on the 15th ballot, after a deadlock not seen since 1859. McCarthy’s current interim speaker is Patrick McHenry, a Republican congressman from North Carolina who has been in office since 2009.

