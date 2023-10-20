In the United States, the third vote has just been held to try to elect Republican MP Jim Jordan as speaker of the House, but this time too it was unsuccessful. Jordan got 194 votes, while he would have needed 217 (all from his own party, since it was a given that the Democrats would vote for another candidate). The moderate Republicans who voted against Jordan, who represents the extremist wing of the party, were 25, three more than in the last vote. In the three votes he constantly lost votes: in the first he obtained 200 and in the second 199.

Since Kevin McCarthy was removed from office in early October with a motion of no confidence, the House no longer has a speaker and can therefore not vote on new laws. Republican Congressman Patrick T. McHenry took office temporarily for the sole purpose of managing the election of the new speaker, but the possibility of voting on a motion to extend his powers until January 3 and thus allow the House to function normally is was excluded yesterday during a very heated meeting within the Republican Party, which is increasingly divided. McHenry has also repeatedly made it known that he is not interested in the job.

This immobility of the Chamber represents an increasingly greater problem also in light of the speech held by President Joe Biden on the night between Thursday and Friday. During his speech, Biden presented an extraordinary plan of about 105 billion dollars to finance the war efforts of Ukraine against Russia and Israel against Hamas, arguing that providing economic and military aid to the two countries is in the interests of the States United and contribute to stability throughout the world. However, the measure must be approved by Congress, and without a speaker of the House it is blocked for now.