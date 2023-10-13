Republican Congressman Steve Scalise has withdrawn from his candidacy for the role of speaker of the United States House to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was removed last week with a motion of no confidence. Scalise, the House majority leader, was chosen Wednesday in a closed-door vote of Republican lawmakers, in which he obtained 113 votes against 99 for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

The resignation was decided after a new meeting between the party’s deputies: Scalise implied that he would not have sufficient support for his nomination to be approved by the Chamber.

The Republicans currently have a majority in the House, 221 seats compared to the Democrats’ 212. To be elected Scalise would have had to obtain at least 217 votes: according to what the New York Times writes, however, many of the deputies who supported Jordan, also supported by the former US president Donald Trump, refused to give him their support. Speaking to reporters, Scalise said that “there are still divisions to be resolved” in the party and that he would not be able to get enough votes to be elected. He also said that he intends to continue to be the House majority leader. At the moment it is not clear who will be chosen in his place. Republican lawmakers have called a meeting for Friday morning to decide how to proceed.

– Read also: The identity crisis of American Republicans