Republican Congressman Jim Jordan has been chosen as his party’s new candidate for speaker of the US House. Jordan, an Ohio state representative, holds far-right views and is close to former President Donald Trump. His nomination came after Steve Scalise, the House majority leader, renounced his candidacy, as he did not have enough support to be elected as speaker.

The US House has not had a speaker (i.e. effectively a president of the House) for ten days, that is, since Kevin McCarthy was removed with a motion of no confidence. The Republicans’ difficulties in finding a new speaker despite having the majority of the House are due to the deep divisions within the party.

It is not certain that Jordan will be able to obtain the votes necessary to become the new speaker: various Republican deputies have said they will not support him. In the House the Republicans have the majority, 221 seats against the Democrats’ 212, and to be elected Jordan must obtain at least 217 votes. The motion of no confidence against McCarthy had been carried out by a group of radical deputies close to Jordan.