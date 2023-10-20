Repsol’s commitment to green hydrogen in Spain continues to take steps forward. The latest is the start-up of a 2.5 MW electrolyzer that already supplies hydrogen to Petronor’s own refinery in Muskiz (Vizcaya) to reduce the carbon footprint. However, it is a first step to try to make hydrogen a space in our country.

Repsol’s bet. Throughout 2023, Repsol has been counting the progress in its commitment to green hydrogen in our country. The latest is the launch of this electrolyzer at the Petronor plant that will reuse the hydrogen generated to reduce its carbon footprint in its industrial processes.

One of the objectives is the production of synthetic fuels for combustion vehicles. The idea is reinforced by the acceptance of European politicians from 2035, after approving that vehicles with combustion engines can only be sold if they use carbon-neutral fuels, instead of neutral in polluting emissions, as was initially planned. .

Also as a source for transportation. The hydrogen generated by Repsol will not only supply the Petronor plant. It will also do the same with its offices, where a hydroline has been installed to fill the tanks of buses and other heavy transport vehicles.

Toyota is also involved in the project, which has in the Mirai a car that, at the moment, barely has a run in Spain because the recharging options are minimal. The objective is to open new supply points to, through the agreement, provoke the growth of this model in our country through Repsol fleet vehicles.

At the moment, on Petronor’s horizon is the opening of two electrolyzers of 10 MW and 100 MW. In addition, Repsol plans to open one in Cartagena of 100 MW, another in Tarragona of 150 MW and less ambitious facilities in Puertollano and A Coruña, of 30 MW each. They are spaces that, later, would allow us to continue opening charging points in different parts of the country.

How do I do it? At the moment, Spain is almost a desert country when we talk about electric stations. At the moment, it is possible to buy a Toyota Mirai, but totally useless in the vast majority of cases. Refueling hydrogen in our country is very complicated.

Currently, in Spain there are six hydrofilling stations where you can refill the hydrogen tanks of a Mirai. As if that were not enough, only in Madrid, Seville and Zaragoza there is public access to them. In the rest of the locations (Huesca, Albacete and Puertollano) access is private. In Germany, hydrofills have more than a hundred pumps and in France they are close to 50. In Europe, however, there are barely more than 200 public access hydrofills.

And the advantage? The advantage of purchasing a model that runs on hydrogen is minimal. At the moment, it has much more to do with exploring the comfort of driving a car that behaves like an electric one than saving money. The MOVES III Plan includes aid of up to 7,000 euros, but the cost of refilling the tanks is very similar to that of a combustion car.

As we say, the big difference is that we will be using a car that only expels water vapor into the atmosphere and that compensates for a lower range than diesel and gasoline with refueling as fast as yours. Of course, with a Zero emissions sticker on the windshield.

Your applications. In addition to the advantages while driving an electric car (greater smoothness, immediate acceleration or noise reduction), the buyer of this type of car also expects to save a lot of money on fuel and maintenance. Therefore, it is proven that the more kilometers you drive in an electric car, the more profitable it will be.

But in heavy transport, in addition to reducing emissions, it is necessary that trucks have sufficient autonomy to carry out their jobs punctually. Here, hydrogen has a lot to gain, as it is much cleaner than diesel and the time needed to fill the tanks is the same as with current trucks.

Furthermore, one of the great challenges of hydrogen is transportation. This is expensive because its transportation is dangerous and it is important to avoid gas losses along the way. Limiting its distribution to large logistics hubs can be a good idea to reduce transportation costs and, at the same time, be easily used by heavy transport. The real challenge is to make it economically viable, which, at the moment, is not clear.

