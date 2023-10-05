loading…

Reportedly trapped under the sea, China’s nuclear submarine is thought to have fallen into its own trap. Photo/Illustration

BEIJING – An intelligence report English mention Chinese nuclear submarine sink. It is feared that 55 of the crew died from suffocation.

There are concerns that the Chinese nuclear submarine was caught in a trap intended to ambush United States (US) and British submarines, it has been claimed.

According to British intelligence reports, this incident occurred while the ship was carrying out a mission in the Yellow Sea on August 21.

“The submarine hit a chain and anchor barrier used by the Chinese Navy to trap US and allied submarines. This resulted in a system failure that took six hours to repair and resurface the ship,” the report said as quoted by The Mirror. , Thursday (5/10/2023).

The incident which occurred at 08.12 local time resulted in the deaths of 55 crew members: 22 officers, 7 midshipmen, 9 petty officers, 17 sailors. The dead included Captain Colonel Xue Yong-Peng.

It is feared the crew died from poisoning due to a failure in the ship’s oxygen system.

“Our understanding is that the death was caused by hypoxia as a result of a system fault on the submarine,” the report read.

China officially denies the incident and Beijing has reportedly also refused to seek international help for its trapped submarine, which became operational within the last 15 years.

The Type 093 submarine is one of China’s more modern submarines, at 351 feet long and armed with torpedoes, and known for its lower noise levels. The sinking of the ship is believed to have occurred in the waters of Shandong Province, China, reports MailOnline.