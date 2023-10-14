Ko Apex’s wife, Ayu Soraya, officially reported Dinar Candy to the Jambi Regional Police for allegedly having an affair. As evidence, Ayu Soraya showed intimate chats and video calls between Dinar Candy and her husband.

Together with her attorney, Ayu Soraya, the evidence shows an indecent scene and the two of them look too intimate.

“Evidence that the chats and video calls were made without wearing appropriate clothing and were too intimate. We have handed it over to investigators to investigate,” said Ayu Soraya’s attorney, Ilham Kurniawan, quoted from an Instagram account upload @lambe__danu on Friday (13/10/2023).

Apart from that, Ayu Soraya suspects that Dinar Candy is married to her husband in an unregistered marriage.

Also read: Today’s XXI Lampung Cinema Schedule: The Adventures of Sherina 2 to SAW

“The media reported that (unregistered marriage). So we reported the suspicion of infidelity and adultery in accordance with Article 284 of the Criminal Code,” he added.

Based on this report, Dinar Candy was charged with adultery and domestic violence (KDRT).

“Our client is experiencing pressure and depression due to the actions of the reported party (Dinar Candy),” he continued.

Meanwhile, Ayu Soraya filed a divorce suit against her husband on September 14 after finding out that her husband was having an affair.

Dinar Candy himself previously denied being a third person.

Also Read: Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia 2023 Enhances Lombok’s Tourism Sector

“I’m going to improve the brand image of patient actors, guys. I’m sorry I got involved in this problem, they really mean I got involved,” wrote Dinar Candy in his upload on Instagram.