In mid-2022, SEGA turned heads with the official reveal of HYENAS, a new FPS developed by Creative Assembly. Although the announcement sparked curiosity, players remained skeptical. Now, a new report sheds light on the problems behind the production of this ambitious project.

In August 2023, the Japanese company came clean and confessed that the multiplayer video game turned out to be quite a challenge, and even announced that it still had to make adjustments to the business model. Shortly after, he confirmed the cancellation of this and other projects.

Although the health contingency and inflation in Europe were some of the external factors that impacted the European branch of SEGA and led to the cancellation of the online FPS, a new report revealed very interesting information that shows how the development was experienced from another perspective. perspective.

HYENAS was a disaster from the beginning?

YouTuber Volound published an investigative video that presents the statements of some anonymous developers who participated in the development. The VGC portal corroborated this information with its own sources.

In the video, the developers assured that HYENAS had a total lack of direction, and assured that the change of graphics engine in the middle of production and other factors were the causes of the abrupt cancellation of this multiplayer proposal.

According to the information, Creative Assembly began working on the first sketches of the project after the release of Alien: Isolation, a title that received critical praise but had a modest commercial performance. Apparently, the studio management wanted to make a game with greater sales potential.

“So what went wrong? “Total lack of direction, many of the leaders asleep at the wheel but never lost their jobs, a change of engine in the middle of the process, trying to enter a saturated market and not committing to doing something risky with the game,” wrote one anonymous developer.

Director Neill Blomkamp is a big fan of Alien: Isolation

The entire process seemed to be full of uncertainty from the beginning. Precisely, finding the tone of HYENAS also turned out to be quite a challenge for the team. A light at the end of the tunnel appeared when Neill Blomkamp, ​​director of District 9 and the latest Gran Turismo film, visited the studio and provided ideas for context and setting.

“He came to the studio and showed us what we were doing. He had some ideas about the direction to take (…) He also had the idea of ​​inserting a lot of internet humor and stuff. He even made a video to show us what he thought. To be honest, and after a period of ‘what are we going to do here?’, it was a big boost to have some direction,” commented one developer.

However, it seems that the studio behind HYENAS has stopped collaborating with the acclaimed director. The project continued its development and was officially announced in 2022.

HYENAS cost more than $70 million, according to report

Apparently, SEGA was not happy with the progress of the multiplayer title after conducting multiple Alpha tests. In addition, there were many doubts about the business model that was going to be implemented.

According to the information, HYENAS was born as a premium experience, but in the end it changed to a free model with microtransactions. On the other hand, one of the sources assured that this project had the largest budget in the history of SEGA, which exceeded at least the $70 million that Shenmue cost in 1999.

“I forgot to mention that HYENAS was SEGA’s biggest budget game. In the end, there were people from SEGA Japan almost permanently in the UK office. That had never happened in the entire time I worked at Creative Assembly,” said one of the sources.

After the end of HYENAS, it seems that some CA employees were fired

As of this writing, SEGA has yet to respond to these reports.

