Following its role in Loki season 2, the Time Variation Authority could appear in a 2024 project

A new rumor claims that the AVT (Temporal Variation Authority) will have a cameo in Deadpool 3.

The connection between Loki and Deadpool 3

According to the insider CanWeGetSomeToastthe weather police who works for the AVT will appear in Deadpool 3. The report does not clarify if those who will appear in the film will be familiar faces seen in the series of Loki or new characters.

Although CanWeGetSomeToast does not mention the possible participation of Agent Mobius by Owen Wilson or Miss Minutesjournalist Jeff Schneider He stated that these characters would have a presence in Deadpool 3.

The information shared should be treated as rumor until Marvel Studios itself confirms that the Loki characters will appear in the film. UCM.

Season 2 of the God of Lies series will premiere on October 6 in Disney+.