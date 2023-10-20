Repentance it is certainly one of the most interesting video games of recent times. Released last year on PC and Xbox consoles (here is our review), Obsidian Entertainment’s narrative adventure is often craved by those who prefer to play on other platforms.

In a recent interview published on TouchArcadehe director Josh Sawyer confessed that he would like to bring Pentiment to other devices. Responding to an explicit question about a possible arrival on Switch or iPad, Sawyer stated that he believes it is possible. “I think because of the Steam Deck, a lot of people have been wondering if it can run on Switch,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anything technologically that could prevent it from being released on Switch. I’d like to bring the game to as many platforms as possible, but if they’re roses they’ll flourish.”

No confirmation of conversions in sight, therefore, but only the hope that one day Pentiment will be able to leave the confines of the Xbox ecosystem.

