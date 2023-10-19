Are you one of those people who constantly puts off the alarm in the morning? Well, there is good news for you: not only does it not harm the soil, but it Hitting the snooze button over and over can help you be more alert in the morning.

Research led by Tina Sundelin, a psychologist and sleep researcher at Stockholm University, has focused on whether taking a nap or snoozing the alarm is bad for your health and has found that it is even beneficial.

The most curious thing is that when they started, Sundelin could not find any real data to support that hitting the alarm button or taking a snooze can harm sleep.

“As a sleep researcher, I tried to find evidence of this and didn’t find a single study,” she tells Gizmodo in an email.

To better understand sleep, the team conducted 2 studies.

In the first, they surveyed more than 1,700 people about their sleeping habits. 69% of respondents said they use the snooze button or set multiple alarms at least sometimes.

Those who slept more were generally younger than those who didn’t and were more likely to be night owls. They also reported sleeping somewhat less during the week (about 13 minutes less) and having more morning sleepiness. But the most important thing is that There were no significant differences in the average sleep quality reported by both groups.

“The most common reason for snoozing is feeling too tired to wake up, but many also snooze because it feels good,” Sundelin says.

As for the second study, the team recruited 31 people who self-identified as habitual sleepers and closely monitored them in a sleep lab for 3 non-consecutive nights.

After the first night of regular sleep, each participant slept one night with permission to snooze and the other without being able to do so. The next day, the volunteers took simple cognitive tests in the morning and afternoon.

The results speak for themselves: The researchers found no significant differences on people’s stress hormone levels, morning sleepiness, mood, and overall sleep structure, whether they napped or not.

The sleepers did lose about 6 minutes of sleep, but they were also less likely to wake up from deep sleep, which can worsen sleep inertia, the temporary grogginess we feel when we wake up.

And, on average, People who slept even performed better on several cognitive tests in the morningsuggesting they were more alert.

This study is one of the first to examine the effects of sleep and makes it clear that napping does not harm people who do it regularly. What’s more, it could even be an adaptive behavior for people who like to sleep later at night or who need more time in the morning to reduce their sleep inertia, the authors theorize.

“I wouldn’t recommend non-nappers start napping, but for those who find it helpful (or luxurious) there’s no reason to stop, as long as it’s not excessive and you get the right amount of sleep (and maybe as long as the sleep of those around us is not disturbed!),” says Sundelin.

He adds that, in the future, sleep studies should take into account larger sample sizes or the long-term effects of sleep.

She and her team are already researching other ways to disrupt people’s sleep and how it can affect their behavior during wakefulness. They are currently studying the effects of sleep inertia in doctors who sleep while on call.