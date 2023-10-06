Rentals in Europe: price trends revealed in the third quarter of 2023 by housinganywhere

HousingAnywhere, Europe’s leading medium-long term rental platform, recently published its eagerly awaited International Rent Index for the third quarter of 2023. The analysis, based on data collected from 23 of Europe’s most popular cities, offers an in-depth look at the current state of the rental market in Europe.

Rental price trends

In the twenty-first edition of this research, HousingAnywhere revealed that all property types analyzed saw an average quarterly price increase of +3.1%. This growth continues to reflect ongoing pressure on rental prices in European cities.

Among the types of accommodation, studio apartments recorded the highest quarterly price increase, with an impressive +6.1%. This increase highlights the growing demand for smaller, more accessible housing options. Rooms, after two quarters of price stagnation, show a significant increase of 2.5%. Apartments, however, showed more moderate growth, recording an increase of 0.7%.

Overall, the average increase in rental prices for all property types is still +9% compared to the same period in 2022. This data translates into +8.8% for studio apartments, +9.7% for rooms and +8.7% for apartments up to four-room apartments.

Comment from the CEO of HousingAnywhere

Djordy Seelmann, CEO of HousingAnywhere, commented on the current situation by saying: “The moderate slowdown in price growth at the beginning of the year may have sparked some hopes. However, we were cautious about optimism, knowing that the peak season of mobility had yet to begin: Europe continues to struggle with the consequences of rent restrictions. The current price surge is further evidence of the need now more than ever for all players in the real estate market to focus on the needs of a more mobile society. It is vital to develop and create a sustainable supply of rental accommodation – new builds are essential, but allowing more flexible permits that also encourage re-use and mixed-use of properties can help achieve an immediate solution whilst supporting effectiveness long-term solutions”.

Private rooms: significant increases and shortage of supply

Room price stagnation appears to have come to an end in most European cities. Milan, in particular, recorded the highest quarterly increase for private rooms in all of Europe, marking an impressive +12.6% (with an average monthly cost of 760 euros). Spanish and Portuguese cities also saw larger quarterly increases for rooms, with Valencia, Madrid and Porto recording +7.1%, +6.7% and +5.9% respectively.

However, there is significant divergence in the Dutch cities analyzed in the index, with Rotterdam, Amsterdam, The Hague and Utrecht recording stagnating or even decreasing room prices compared to the previous quarter. Despite this trend, Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam still boast some of the highest room prices in all of Europe.

Regional differences and trends

When it comes to apartments, German and Dutch cities continue to record higher prices than the rest of Europe. This situation represents a challenge for young people and professionals looking for affordable housing solutions. Hamburg and Munich are among the cities with the highest apartment prices in Europe, with respective average rents of 1,760 and 1,600 euros. However, Cologne and Frankfurt recorded notable quarterly and annual increases, showing that Germany’s most affordable cities are catching up.

Three of the Italian cities analysed, Rome, Milan and Florence are among the most expensive cities in Europe for rent for an apartment (respectively 1,950, 1,800, 1,675 euros per month). Turin reverses the trend and is the cheapest in Europe for this type of property (950 euros)

Portuguese and Spanish real estate market

The Portuguese real estate market appears to be in a temporary state of equilibrium after the strong price increases of apartments recorded in the past. Lisbon remains the second most expensive citya with an average rent of 2,000 euros, but recorded a quarterly decrease of -16.7% and an annual decrease of -8.7%. In Porto, apartment prices remained unchanged compared to the previous quarter, but were still 16.7% higher than the previous year.

Studio apartments and the housing shortage

In the end, studio apartments have seen a significant price increase in some European cities. In Porto, for example, there was an increase of 73.0% compared to last year. In Spain, Valencia remained the most affordable city for studio apartments, but saw an increase of 27.6% quarter-on-quarter and 19.4% year-on-year.

In general, German and Dutch cities have higher prices for studio apartments than the rest of Europemaking the situation difficult for international students and professionals looking for affordable accommodation.

