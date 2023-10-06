“I have a very strong feeling that my input is appreciated and taken seriously at Go Ahead Eagles,” says Hake about his contract extension. “The pleasant cooperation with the club management contributes significantly to this. From the start I felt the confidence of Jan Willem van Dop, Paul Bosvelt and Kees Vierhouten. They believe in my working method and views and the way in which I want to further develop them together with the staff. At Go Ahead Eagles, we have succeeded in encouraging players to come and stay in Deventer, so that they can take their individual qualities to an even higher level.”